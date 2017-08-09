Andre Gray: Watford close to agreeing deal for Burnley striker

Gray made 32 Premier League appearances for Burnley last season as the club finished 16th

Watford have had a bid - thought to be worth about £18.5m - accepted for Burnley striker Andre Gray.

The Hornets have already had two offers rejected for the 26-year-old, who is in the last 12 months of his contract.

Gray, who joined Burnley from Brentford for £9m in 2015, scored nine goals last season, despite a four-game ban for homophobic tweets he sent in 2012.

He was a key part of Burnley's 2016 Championship-winning team and attracted interest after turning down a new deal.

Analysis

BBC Three Counties Radio sports editor Geoff Doyle

Andre Gray would seem to be an ideal fit for Watford.

The Hornets have relied too much on Troy Deeney in the last 18 months and in Gray they would get a man with Premier League goalscoring experience. He is a good age and his pace is something the current Watford squad lacks.

His spell at old rivals Luton would be a negative but the majority of Hornets fans wouldn't care too much about that.