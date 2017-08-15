Championship
Norwich19:45QPR
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Queens Park Rangers

Alex Pritchard
Norwich midfielder Alex Pritchard will spend 12 weeks on the sidelines after undergoing ankle surgery
    Norwich City are still without Alex Pritchard, who has had an operation on his ankle, and Jamal Lewis (knee).

    Ivo Pinto, Wes Hoolahan and new signing Tom Trybull are lacking match fitness, while Timm Klose is also not available.

    QPR winger Yeni Ngbakoto remains out with an ankle injury and Idrissa Sylla has a head injury.

    Ian Holloway will also be without centre-half Grant Hall (tendonitis), while Steven Caulker is unlikely to start as he builds match fitness.

    • Norwich have lost just one of their last 14 home league games against QPR (W10 D3), including a 4-0 drubbing on the final day of last season.
    • The Hoops have only managed three goals on their last seven league trips to Carrow Road, although one of these goals did come in a 1-0 victory in September 2008.
    • Ian Holloway's last two league visits to Carrow Road has seen his sides concede 10 goals while scoring only once - a 6-1 loss as Millwall boss in December 2014 and 4-0 defeat on the last day of last season with the Hoops.
    • The Canaries have lost just two games at Carrow Road in 2017 (W9 D4) but they did lose their last match 3-1 at home to Sunderland.
    • QPR have collected just two points from a possible 24 available away from home in the Championship since they defeated Birmingham 4-1 in February.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
    View full Championship table

