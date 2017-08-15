Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday have doubts over Glenn Loovens and Sam Hutchinson after the pair limped out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with QPR.
Forward Fernando Forestieri could play after being left out for internal disciplinary reasons on Saturday.
Sunderland striker Josh Maja is a doubt after picking up a knock in Sunday's 3-1 win at Norwich City.
Brian Oviedo and Jack Rodwell have been training but may be given further time to recover from injuries.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have only recorded one victory against Sunderland at Hillsborough in their last six league contests (D1 L4), conceding 12 goals at a rate of two per game.
- The Black Cats have only lost one of their last 12 league encounters with the Owls (W8 D3), winning each of the last four.
- Simon Grayson, who had a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday in 2000, has lost three of his four managerial visits to Hillsborough - including losing the last two - with the exception a 3-1 win as Huddersfield boss in September 2012.
- Fernando Forestieri has been involved in 38 goals for Sheffield Wednesday in all competitions since the start of 2015-16 (27 goals, 11 assists); 10 more than any other Owls player in this period.
- Lewis Grabban scored his first brace in league football since February 2015 against his former employers Norwich City in Sunderland's victory on Sunday.