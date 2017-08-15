Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland

Sam Winnall (centre) celebrates scoring Sheffield Wednesday's goal against QPR

Sheffield Wednesday have doubts over Glenn Loovens and Sam Hutchinson after the pair limped out of Saturday's 1-1 draw with QPR.

Forward Fernando Forestieri could play after being left out for internal disciplinary reasons on Saturday.

Sunderland striker Josh Maja is a doubt after picking up a knock in Sunday's 3-1 win at Norwich City.

Brian Oviedo and Jack Rodwell have been training but may be given further time to recover from injuries.

Match facts