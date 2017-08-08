Wednesday's back pages

Mirror
Barcelona's pursuit of Coutinho is the Mirror's top story
Daily Star
Daily Star say Liverpool will snub a £120m bid for Countiho
Telegraph
Real Madrid's Super Cup win leads the Telegraph
Sun
The Sun reports that Chelsea are after Tottenham full-back Danny Rose
Daily Express
The Daily Express lead on Manchester United's Super Cup defeat

