JJ Hooper: Grimsby Town sign former Port Vale striker on two-year contract

JJ Hooper has had two spells with Northampton Town during his career

Grimsby Town have signed former Port Vale striker JJ Hooper on a two-year contract after he impressed on trial.

The 23-year-old left Vale Park at the end of last season after scoring 10 goals in 54 appearances for the club.

Hooper began his career at Newcastle and has also had spells with Northampton Town and Cheltenham.

He did not sign in time to play in Grimsby's EFL Cup tie against Derby but could make his debut against Coventry City in League Two on Saturday.

