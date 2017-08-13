Match ends, Dijon 1, Monaco 4.
Dijon 1-4 Monaco
Radamel Falcao scored a hat-trick as Monaco, who left Kylian Mbappe on the bench, thrashed Dijon in Ligue 1.
A Sunday Times report has claimed that Mbappe, 18, has agreed to join Paris St-Germain in a deal that could exceed £200m.
He was not missed on the pitch as Falcao prodded home an opener and Jemerson's bicycle kick made it 2-0.
Falcao then curled home a fine goal, and headed home in the second half after Wesley Said had pulled one back.
Mbappe, who scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, went off injured in the defending champions' 3-2 win over Toulouse on the opening day.
Line-ups
Dijon
- 30Reynet
- 19RosierSubstituted forChafikat 56'minutes
- 18Yambéré
- 27Varrault
- 2LangSubstituted forHaddadiat 54'minutes
- 25Bouka Moutou
- 22Kwon
- 20Amalfitano
- 14Marié
- 10Sliti
- 9SaidSubstituted forSammaritanoat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leroy
- 5Haddadi
- 7Sammaritano
- 15Balmont
- 17Benet
- 21Massouema
- 26Chafik
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19SidibeBooked at 66mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira Moraes
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forTielemansat 64'minutes
- 8João MoutinhoBooked at 62mins
- 2Tavares
- 27Lemar
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forCarrilloat 80'minutes
- 15DiakhabySubstituted forBastião Diasat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Kongolo
- 10Mbappe
- 11Carrillo
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 24Raggi
- 31Bastião Dias
- Referee:
- Tony Chapron
- Attendance:
- 14,295
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dijon 1, Monaco 4.
Attempt missed. Cedric Varrault (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jemerson.
Attempt blocked. Frederic Sammaritano (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kwon Chang-Hoon.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Cedric Varrault.
Attempt blocked. Gil Dias (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.
Attempt missed. Naim Sliti (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kamil Glik (Monaco) because of an injury.
Delay in match Naim Sliti (Dijon) because of an injury.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Monaco).
Naim Sliti (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Gil Dias replaces Adama Diakhaby.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Oussama Haddadi.
Attempt missed. Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Naim Sliti.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Falcao.
Offside, Dijon. Kwon Chang-Hoon tries a through ball, but Naim Sliti is caught offside.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Monaco).
Romain Amalfitano (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Falcao (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Oussama Haddadi (Dijon).
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Frederic Sammaritano replaces Wesley Said.
Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Lemar.
Attempt missed. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Youri Tielemans (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Marié (Dijon).
Attempt missed. Wesley Said (Dijon) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Fouad Chafik with a cross.
Corner, Dijon. Conceded by Jorge.
Booking
Djibril Sidibe (Monaco) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (Monaco).
Naim Sliti (Dijon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Youri Tielemans replaces Rony Lopes.