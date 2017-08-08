Conor Mitchell: Chester sign Burnley goalkeeper on loan

From the section

Conor Mitchell featured for Chester in their pre-season friendly against Port Vale in July

Chester have signed goalkeeper Conor Mitchell on loan from Premier League side Burnley until 1 January 2018.

The 21-year-old initially signed a two-year youth scholarship with the Clarets in 2012 before signing his first professional deal in 2014.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 keeper has previously had spells on loan with Bradford Park Avenue and Sheffield FC.

Mitchell made his senior debut for Burnley in a pre-season friendly against Bradford City in 2016.

