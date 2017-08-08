Conor Mitchell: Chester sign Burnley goalkeeper on loan

Conor Mitchell
Conor Mitchell featured for Chester in their pre-season friendly against Port Vale in July

Chester have signed goalkeeper Conor Mitchell on loan from Premier League side Burnley until 1 January 2018.

The 21-year-old initially signed a two-year youth scholarship with the Clarets in 2012 before signing his first professional deal in 2014.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 keeper has previously had spells on loan with Bradford Park Avenue and Sheffield FC.

Mitchell made his senior debut for Burnley in a pre-season friendly against Bradford City in 2016.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired