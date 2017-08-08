Sam Matthews: Eastleigh re-sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Sam Matthews
Sam Matthews is yet to make a senior appearance for Bournemouth

National League club Eastleigh have re-signed Bournemouth midfielder Sam Matthews for a second loan spell.

He scored three goals in nine appearances for the Spitfires during a previous loan spell last season and spent three months on loan at Braintree Town earlier in the campaign.

The 20-year-old returns to Eastleigh on loan until January.

Matthews joined the squad for Eastleigh's National League home match against Sutton on Tuesday.

