Sam Matthews: Eastleigh re-sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

From the section

Sam Matthews is yet to make a senior appearance for Bournemouth

National League club Eastleigh have re-signed Bournemouth midfielder Sam Matthews for a second loan spell.

He scored three goals in nine appearances for the Spitfires during a previous loan spell last season and spent three months on loan at Braintree Town earlier in the campaign.

The 20-year-old returns to Eastleigh on loan until January.

Matthews joined the squad for Eastleigh's National League home match against Sutton on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.