BBC Sport - Premier League at 25: Pick your favourite goal from 2012-17

Pick your favourite Premier League goal: 2012-17

What do you think is the best goal in Premier League history?

We've come up with a shortlist of 25 - one per season - and want you to vote for your favourite.

To make it easier, we've broken it down into five votes, each featuring five goals from five seasons.

Take a look at the five goals we have selected from 2012-17 and vote for your favourite.

