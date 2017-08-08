Wycombe Wanderers ban 14-year-old fan for taking smoke grenades to Adams Park

The young supporter was denied entry after the smoke grenades were seized

League Two club Wycombe Wanderers have banned a 14-year-old supporter for two years for trying to take two smoke grenades into their Adams Park ground.

The incident happened prior to kick-off at Saturday's game against Lincoln.

The young fan was not arrested at the time, but a Thames Valley Police investigation is ongoing.

Club policy is to impose a lifetime ban but a statement said a "less severe" penalty was appropriate because the supporter is aged under 18.

"Fans are reminded that all pyrotechnic devices are strictly prohibited within the stadium and its surrounds," the statement said.

Wycombe have also urged fans not to take pyrotechnic devices to away games and say they will do everything possible "to support the home club and its local police force in relation to any violations".