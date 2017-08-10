Jordan Lee: Torquay United defender sidelined after chest pains

Jordan Lee (left) was Bournemouth's Under-21 captain

Torquay United loanee Jordan Lee is undergoing tests after suffering chest pains.

The 20-year-old right-back, on loan from Bournemouth, went to hospital with club physiotherapist Gareth Law on Wednesday and now faces some time out.

"When it's chest or heart-related things you've just got to make sure," said Gulls manager Kevin Nicholson.

"He's going to go up to St George's Park to have a thorough set of tests, just to make sure there's nothing."

Nicholson told BBC Radio Devon: "I'm pretty sure that it's nothing major, but until ourselves and Bournemouth are comfortable that he's 100% then, unfortunately, he's not available to us."

Lee, who has made two FA Cup appearances for the Cherries, has played 11 times for Torquay over two loan spells.

"He just woke up in some discomfort in his chest," Nicholson added.

"It's probably a virus, and these things can show up like that, but we've just got to make sure he's right and so we wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back."

Last year Gulls midfielder Aman Verma, now at Tamworth, spent a month out after collapsing at home after a training session.