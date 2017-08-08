Mark Hudson: Huddersfield Town captain retires from playing to become coach

Mark Hudson has won promotion to the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town captain Mark Hudson has retired from playing and moved into a coaching role with the club.

Hudson, 35, will become a full-time member of head coach David Wagner's technical staff after calling time on his 15-year playing career.

The centre-back, who is studying for a Uefa 'A' coaching licence, made 109 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

"The qualities that Mark has as a person and a footballer should make him an excellent coach," Wagner said.

Hudson will "support the preparations and training" for Huddersfield's maiden Premier League season, which begins against Crystal Palace on Saturday, before the club confirms his exact role.

Hudson began his career at Fulham and had spells at Palace, Charlton and Cardiff before joining Huddersfield in 2014.

The Terriers' play-off triumph in May secured a third promotion to the top flight for Hudson, who also went up with Palace and Cardiff.