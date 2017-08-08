Reading: Sir John Madejski becomes club's vice-chairman

Sir John Madejski will be an ambassador for Reading and help promote the club in the community

Sir John Madejski has accepted a new title as vice-chairman of Reading.

Madejski, who became chairman in December 1990, helped the club move from its former Elm Park home to the stadium which bears his name in 1998.

As vice-chairman, the 76-year-old will step away from the football side of business, but remain a club ambassador.

Madejski sold his majority stake in the club in May 2012 to Russian tycoon Anton Zingarevich shortly before they were promoted to the Premier League.

He has stayed closely involved with the now Championship club through two subsequent takeovers.

The first came from a Thai consortium in September 2014 and, more recently, when Chinese brother and sister Dai Yongge and Dai Xiu Li became majority shareholders in May.