Truro City's Andrew Neal can emulate Isaac Vassell's success, says boss Lee Hodges

By James Law

BBC Sport

Andrew Neal and Isaac Vassell
Andrew Neal (left) is being tipped to follow Isaac Vassell (right), who scored 14 goals for Luton last term and scored twice in their opening-day win over Yeovil

Truro City boss Lee Hodges says striker Andrew Neal can emulate Isaac Vassell by going on to play for a club in the English Football League.

Vassell, 23, left the Cornish side for League Two Luton in July 2016 and has been linked with a Championship move.

Neal played for 10th-tier Bodmin until last summer, but scored 18 goals in his first National League South campaign.

"He's in his early 20s, so there's a chance for him to do it," Hodges told BBC Sport.

"I've already spoken to one or two clubs about him - I know he's our player but he's still young enough, and I still think he can climb the leagues and play higher.

"I think he's got a chance to go like a Vassell, and all it needs is for someone to take that chance to make him play at a higher level."

Despite being their top scorer last term, Neal has started on the bench in Truro's opening two games of the season including a 3-0 win at Gloucester City on Monday.

Meanwhile, Hodges has not ruled out a return for ex-Plymouth forward Tyler Harvey, who ended last season at Truro but has been on trial with Exeter.

"We're talking - there's a possibility something could happen now," he said. "We're still after another defender as well, probably."

