Gary Roberts: Portsmouth midfielder leaves club by mutual consent

Portsmouth midfielder Gary Roberts has left the club by mutual consent.

The 33-year-old had one year left on his three-year contract after joining from Chesterfield in June 2015.

Former Accrington and Huddersfield player Roberts made 42 appearances in all competitions last season and helped Pompey to the League Two title.

However, since the arrival of Kenny Jackett at Fratton Park as manager, he has been out of first-team contention and been made to train on his own.