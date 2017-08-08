Uefa Women's U19 Championship: Europe's elite set for kick-off in Northern Ireland

Natalie Ross and Pia Marxkord
Scotland's Natalie Ross and Pia Marxkord of Germany battle for the high ball
Uefa Women's U19 Championship 2017
Venue: Northern Ireland Dates: 8-20 August
Coverage: Northern Ireland group games streamed live on the BBC Sport website (UK only)

Six former winners will be vying for glory once again when the Uefa Women's U19 Championship starts in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

Only the hosts, who are making their first appearance in the finals, and Scotland have not lifted the trophy.

Scotland take on six-times winners Germany before Northern Ireland face Spain in a Windsor Park double-header.

England, champions in 2009, meet Italy in their group opener at Mourneview Park in Lurgan.

Northern Ireland, Scotland, Spain and Germany are in Group A with England and Italy joined by holders France and the Netherlands in Group B.

Spain, who have finished runners-up in each of the past three seasons, will provide a massive test for Northern Ireland, who are managed by Northern Ireland national women's coach Alfie Wylie.

Northern Ireland will go up against Scotland, who qualified for the tournament in style with three wins in the elite round, at Mourneview Park on Friday night.

The Scots scored 28 goals in qualifying, conceding five, and striker Erin Cuthbert was second highest scorer with 10 goals.

England, who have reached the final four times, were given a bye in qualifying but were impressive in the elite round where they scored 12 times without reply in their three games.

Group A
Northern Ireland, Germany, Scotland, Spain
Group B
Italy, Netherlands, France, England
Tuesday, 8 August
ScotlandvGermanyBelfast 15:00
ItalyvEnglandLurgan 15:00
FrancevNetherlandsBallymena 15:00
Northern IrelandvSpainBelfast 19:00
Friday, 11 August
ItalyvFranceBelfast 15:00
GermanyvSpainPortadown 15:00
NetherlandsvEnglandBelfast 19:00
Northern IrelandvScotlandLurgan 19:00
Monday, 14 August
NetherlandsvItalyPortadown 15:00
EnglandvFranceBallymena 15:00
SpainvScotlandLurgan 19:00
GermanyvNorthern IrelandBallymena 19:00

