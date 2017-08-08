Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Southampton, Nice, Patrick Roberts, Hearts, Edgar Davids, Sunderland, Aston Villa

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton have entered the hunt to take Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City and having a chance to play in the Premier League could prove too good to turn down for the 20-year-old winger who is also wanted by Celtic and Nice. (Daily Mirror)

Nice have pulled out of the race to sign Celtic target Patrick Roberts after securing Monaco's Allan Saint-Maximin while the winger has told parent club Manchester City he would like to return to the Scottish champions on loan.(Daily Mail)

Winger Patrick Roberts will today tell Manchester City he wants to return for another loan spell with Celtic.(Scottish Sun)

Rangers will now step up their pursuit of Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean and Hearts winger Jamie Walker after banking £1m from Ipswich Town for striker Martyn Waghorn and manager Pedro Caixinha hopes to have secured at least one before this month's transfer window closes. (Scottish Sun)

Former Netherlands midfielder Edgar Davids has joined ex-England manager Steve McClaren in applying for the head coach role at Hearts.(Daily Record)

England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has joined former England boss Steve McClaren and Owen Coyle, last of Blackburn Rovers, in the running for the Hearts job, but former Tynecastle skipper Steven Pressley is now unlikely to feature on a shortlist drawn up by owner Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein. (Daily Mail)

Ian Cathro will not be making a swift return to coaching with Wolves after manager Nuno Espirito Santo, who the Scot worked under at Rio Ave and Valencia, ruled out linking up with the 31-year-old sacked as Hearts head coach. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 30-year-old Scotland striker, Ross McCormack, before the transfer deadline. (Sunderland Echo)

Coll Donaldson, the 22-year-old defender whose proposed move to Polish club Bruk-Bet Termalica Nieciecza fell through in February, has left Dundee United by mutual consent. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Danny Mullen says he is fully focused on playing for Livingston after the 22-year-old and 17-year-old strike partner Matthew Knox had a trial spell with Cardiff City this summer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon says striker Simon Murray has "exceeded expectations" after scoring eight goals since his summer move from Dundee United.(The Scotsman)

Summer Hibernian signing Anthony Stokes does not deserve his bad-boy reputation, according to Neil Lennon, but the head coach says the striker will receive a "stick across the backside" if he does step out of line. (Daily Record)

Jonny Hayes, the Republic of Ireland winger who moved to Celtic from Aberdeen this summer, says even Rangers fans have welcomed him to life in Glasgow.(The Herald)

Dundee manager Neil McCann says there is a chance summer signing Sofien Moussa could play in Wednesday's League Cup derby against Dundee United despite the striker still being in crutches on Monday after an injury picked up against Ross County on Saturday. (Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Derek Hawkins, whose brother Callum finished fourth in the marathon at the World Athletics Championships, has resigned himself to a lengthy lay-off through injury that will mean missing next year's Commonwealth Games (The Herald)

Scotland's men's hockey team hope to build on Sunday's opening 1-0 win over tournament favourites France when they face lower-ranked Portugal at the European Nations Championships II in Glasgow.(The National)

Great Britain team captain Eilidh Doyle killed the hours before reaching the semi-finals of the women's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships by resting up and binge watching Game of Thrones and Poldark.(The Scotsman)