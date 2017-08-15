National League
Dag & Red19:45Ebbsfleet
Venue: Victoria Road

Dagenham & Redbridge v Ebbsfleet United

    Match report to follow.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Aldershot330011299
    2Dag & Red32106427
    3Gateshead32015236
    4Leyton Orient32015326
    5Sutton United32013126
    6Dover32013216
    7Ebbsfleet31207525
    8Eastleigh31203215
    9Bromley31202115
    10Macclesfield31202115
    11Boreham Wood31117524
    12Barrow31114224
    13Tranmere31113214
    14Maidenhead United31114404
    15Fylde30306603
    16Wrexham310223-13
    17Woking310237-43
    18Chester20201102
    19Halifax302102-22
    20Hartlepool301224-21
    21Torquay301226-41
    22Maidstone United301215-41
    23Guiseley301229-71
    24Solihull Moors200227-50
    View full National League table

