Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Kieran Dowell's goal against Brentford on Saturday proved to be the winner

Barnsley could give a first start to on-loan Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who came on in their loss to Ipswich.

The Tykes hope to receive international clearance in time to hand Senegalese striker Mamadou Thiam his debut.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Kieran Dowell, on loan from Everton, is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score against Brentford.

Chris Cohen could return from a knock, while Apostolos Vellios is among those hoping for a recall to the squad.

