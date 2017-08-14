Barnsley v Nottingham Forest
Barnsley could give a first start to on-loan Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who came on in their loss to Ipswich.
The Tykes hope to receive international clearance in time to hand Senegalese striker Mamadou Thiam his debut.
Nottingham Forest midfielder Kieran Dowell, on loan from Everton, is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score against Brentford.
Chris Cohen could return from a knock, while Apostolos Vellios is among those hoping for a recall to the squad.
Match facts
- Barnsley have scored in each of their last 14 home league encounters with Forest (W7 D4 L3), although they have conceded nine in their last three.
- Indeed, Forest have won on two of their last three visits to Barnsley in the league (L1), this is after just two wins in their previous 18 trips.
- Forest will be looking to win their opening three games to a league season for the first time since 2013-14.
- Barnsley's George Moncur has created eight chances in the Championship this season, more than any other player. Despite this, he is yet to register an assist.