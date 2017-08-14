Birmingham City v Bolton Wanderers
Birmingham City give a debut to new signing Isaac Vassell after the striker joined from Luton on Saturday.
Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after having his red card against Bristol City rescinded, but David Davis, Che Adams and Jonathan Grounds all picked up injuries in that game.
Filipe Morais is unlikely to start for Bolton, having missed much of pre-season with a knee injury.
Josh Vela (ankle) and David Wheater (back) are also out.
Match facts
- Birmingham have won each of the last three league encounters with Bolton by a 1-0 scoreline, the Blues' best winning run against Bolton since September 1965.
- These two sides have not played out a draw at St Andrew's in the league since November 2000, with Birmingham winning seven and Bolton winning four.
- Harry Redknapp has won his last eight home matches against Bolton in all competitions - one game with Portsmouth, six with Tottenham and one with QPR.
- Bolton have failed to score in their last three league meetings against Birmingham for the first time since 1949 - they have never gone four consecutive league games without scoring against the Blues.