Birmingham City v Bolton Wanderers

Birmingham City give a debut to new signing Isaac Vassell after the striker joined from Luton on Saturday.

Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after having his red card against Bristol City rescinded, but David Davis, Che Adams and Jonathan Grounds all picked up injuries in that game.

Filipe Morais is unlikely to start for Bolton, having missed much of pre-season with a knee injury.

Josh Vela (ankle) and David Wheater (back) are also out.

Match facts