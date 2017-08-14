Championship
Millwall19:45Ipswich
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Ipswich Town

Jake Cooper
Millwall defender Jake Cooper (right) has recovered from an ankle injury
    Defender Jake Cooper could return to the Millwall line-up against Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

    Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe may also feature for the Lions against his former club at The Den.

    Ipswich are without defenders Adam Webster (ankle) and Tommy Smith (back), while Freddie Sears and Flynn Downes (both foot) are also doubts.

    With midfielder Kevin Bru granted permission to leave, Adam McDonnell comes into Mick McCarthy's squad.

    Match facts

    • Millwall have won just one of their last six league encounters against Ipswich (D1 L4), scoring just two goals in the process.
    • However, the Lions have won three of their last five home league games against the Tractor Boys (D1 L1).
    • Mick McCarthy's side are looking to win their opening three league matches of a season for the first time since 1999-2000, the season they last won promotion to the Premier League.
    • The Lions have lost only one of their last 19 home matches in all competitions (W13 D5).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
