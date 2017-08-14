Millwall v Ipswich Town
Defender Jake Cooper could return to the Millwall line-up against Ipswich Town on Tuesday.
Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe may also feature for the Lions against his former club at The Den.
Ipswich are without defenders Adam Webster (ankle) and Tommy Smith (back), while Freddie Sears and Flynn Downes (both foot) are also doubts.
With midfielder Kevin Bru granted permission to leave, Adam McDonnell comes into Mick McCarthy's squad.
Match facts
- Millwall have won just one of their last six league encounters against Ipswich (D1 L4), scoring just two goals in the process.
- However, the Lions have won three of their last five home league games against the Tractor Boys (D1 L1).
- Mick McCarthy's side are looking to win their opening three league matches of a season for the first time since 1999-2000, the season they last won promotion to the Premier League.
- The Lions have lost only one of their last 19 home matches in all competitions (W13 D5).