Derby County v Preston North End

Gary Rowett's Derby County have picked up one point from their first two Championship games

Derby County boss Gary Rowett could make several changes for the visit of Preston North End after their 2-0 defeat by Wolves on Saturday.

Ikechi Anya, Craig Bryson and David Nugent may start against Preston as Rowett looks to return to winning ways.

Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the game against Derby after his red card against Leeds.

Meanwhile, John Walsh (calf) is still not ready to return and Tom Clarke (Achilles) is also on the sidelines.

Match facts