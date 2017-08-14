Championship
Derby County v Preston North End

Gary Rowett
Gary Rowett's Derby County have picked up one point from their first two Championship games
    Derby County boss Gary Rowett could make several changes for the visit of Preston North End after their 2-0 defeat by Wolves on Saturday.

    Ikechi Anya, Craig Bryson and David Nugent may start against Preston as Rowett looks to return to winning ways.

    Preston will be without midfielder Ben Pearson for the game against Derby after his red card against Leeds.

    Meanwhile, John Walsh (calf) is still not ready to return and Tom Clarke (Achilles) is also on the sidelines.

    • Derby have lost just one of their last 15 Championship contests against Preston (W7 D7), with the Rams currently on an eight-game unbeaten run (W5 D3).
    • Preston haven't picked up all three points away at Derby in the league since September 2002, failing to win on their last nine visits (D5 L4).
    • Derby County (W0 D1 L1) have failed to win either of their opening two league games to a Championship season for the third campaign running.
    • Preston are currently on a run of 12 away league games without a win, dating back to January 2nd vs Burton Albion (D6 L6).

