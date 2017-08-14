Middlesbrough v Burton Albion
Middlesbrough have no new injury worries going into the visit of Burton, after their first league win of the season against Sheffield United.
Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker could make his first start, having come on as a substitute for his debut on Saturday.
Burton Albion will be without Jackson Irvine following his red card at Hull City on Saturday.
Full-back Stephen Warnock is set to miss out after being forced off against the Tigers so Lloyd Dyer could fill in.
Match facts
- This will be the first-ever league meeting between these two sides.
- However, they have met once in both the FA Cup and League Cup, Burton winning the FA Cup third-round tie in 2011 and Boro claiming victory in extra-time in a League Cup second-round meeting in 2015.
- Burton Albion have managed just two shots on target in their opening two league games of the season; fewer than any other side.
- However, Middlesbrough have only attempted four shots on target in their two Championship games so far in 2017-18. Last season the side with the fewest shots on target in the Championship were Garry Monk's Leeds side (151).
- Of Rudy Gestede's 45 Championship goals during his career, 25 have been headers (56%).