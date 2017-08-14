Middlesbrough v Burton Albion

Lewis Baker is on a season-long loan at Middlesbrough from Premier League champions Chelsea

Middlesbrough have no new injury worries going into the visit of Burton, after their first league win of the season against Sheffield United.

Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker could make his first start, having come on as a substitute for his debut on Saturday.

Burton Albion will be without Jackson Irvine following his red card at Hull City on Saturday.

Full-back Stephen Warnock is set to miss out after being forced off against the Tigers so Lloyd Dyer could fill in.

Match facts