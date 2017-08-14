Championship
Cardiff19:45Sheff Utd
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Lee Tomlin
Lee Tomlin has made two appearances for Cardiff City since joining from Bristol City in July
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

    Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock may start Lee Tomlin against Sheffield United as the Championship leaders aim for three wins out of three.

    The attacker was among the Bluebirds' substitutes in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

    Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales.

    The Blades' 20-game unbeaten run was ended with defeat by Middlesbrough, their first loss since January.

    Match facts

    • Cardiff have only managed a victory in one of their last five Championship home games against Sheffield United (D2 L2), with the last two meetings ending 1-1.
    • However, the Welsh outfit have only lost one of their last eight league encounters against the Blades (W3 D4).
    • Neil Warnock is set to meet his former club Sheffield United for the eighth time since he left them in 2007; he's lost only one of those seven meetings (W3 D3), a 2-0 defeat as Crystal Palace manager in December 2009.
    • Cardiff have won both of their opening two games to a league season for the first time since 2011-12 - the Bluebirds have never won their first three games of a league season in their entire history.
    • Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has scored just 12 goals in his 61 Championship appearances since the start of 2013-14 - this compared to 51 goals in 90 League One appearances over the last two seasons.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 15th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Camp

    Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
    Boy playing football

    Aspire Active Camps

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired