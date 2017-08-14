Championship
Brentford19:45Bristol City
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Bristol City

Sergi Canos
Sergi Canos scored four times after his return to Brentford in January
    Brentford winger Sergi Canos could feature for the first time this season when they face Bristol City on Tuesday.

    The Spaniard has missed all three of the Bees' fixtures so far because of an ankle injury.

    Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, who played in Saturday's defeat by Birmingham City despite struggling with an ankle problem, is rated as 50-50 for the game at Griffin Park.

    The Robins are still without injured forwards Matty Taylor and Milan Djuric.

    Match facts

    • Brentford have collected 16 points from a possible 18 in their last six league meetings against Bristol City, winning five and drawing one.
    • The Robins have not kept a league clean sheet against the Bees at Griffin Park in their last 12 attempts, last doing so in a goalless draw in January 1997.
    • The last Bristol City manager to beat Brentford was current manager Lee Johnson's father Gary, in a League Cup tie in August 2009.
    • Bobby Reid has scored three goals in his two Championship appearances for Bristol City so far this season, as many as he netted in 30 league appearances for the Robins throughout 2016-17.
    • Jota has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven league appearances for Brentford (four goals, three assists).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
