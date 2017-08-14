Brentford v Bristol City

Sergi Canos scored four times after his return to Brentford in January

Brentford winger Sergi Canos could feature for the first time this season when they face Bristol City on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has missed all three of the Bees' fixtures so far because of an ankle injury.

Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, who played in Saturday's defeat by Birmingham City despite struggling with an ankle problem, is rated as 50-50 for the game at Griffin Park.

The Robins are still without injured forwards Matty Taylor and Milan Djuric.

Match facts