Andre Dozzell: Ipswich Town midfielder ruled out with torn cruciate ligament

Andre Dozzell received lengthy treatment on the field in the first half against Birmingham City

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell is set to miss the rest of the season with a torn cruciate ligament.

The 18-year-old was injured during Saturday's Championship victory over Birmingham City and, after seeing a specialist, requires surgery.

Dozzell was part of the England Under-19 side that won the European Championship earlier this summer.

"I saw Dozzer yesterday and he was very down. He is bound to be," Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy told the club website.

"It's the season out for him and it's very disappointing, for us but especially for Dozzer. He will get looked after well by our medical staff and we wish him as quick a recovery as possible."