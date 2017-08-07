Barcelona beat Brazil's Chapecoense 5-0 in emotional friendly

Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, who survived the plane crash which killed many of his team-mates, waves to the crowd at the Nou Camp

Barcelona beat Chapecoense, the Brazilian club who lost 19 players and staff in a plane crash last year, 5-0 in a friendly at the Nou Camp.

Former Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Denis Suarez all scored.

Chapecoense were captained in Monday's friendly by Alan Ruschel, one of only three players to survive the crash, on his return to action.

It was Barca's first home game since Ernesto Valverde took over as boss.

Valverde, 53, has succeeded Luis Enrique, who stepped down at the end of last season.

There were tears and cheers as the team played its first match

It was also the Catalan club's first game since Brazil forward Neymar left to join French club Paris St-Germain for a world record fee of 222m euros (£200m).

The annual invitational game is traditionally where Barcelona unveil their team for the new season to home fans and the winners received the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Chapecoense signed 25 new players this season and promoted nine from the youth team.

The crash happened as Chapecoense were travelling to face Colombian side Atletico Nacional in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.