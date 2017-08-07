Sead Haksabanovic: West Ham sign teenager from Halmstads BK
West Ham United have signed teenage attacking midfielder Sead Haksabanovic from Swedish club Halmstads BK for an undisclosed fee.
The 18-year-old, who cost a reported £2.7m, has agreed a five-year contract.
The Montenegro player made his debut in Sweden's top flight in April 2015 when aged just 15 - the second-youngest ever in that league - and has already made more than 70 first-team appearances.
"I'm really happy to be here - it's a dream come true," he said.
