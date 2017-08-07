Tommy Wright: St Johnstone manager says his team deserve more credit

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Michael O'Halloran's 'goal of the season contender'

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright believes Michael O'Halloran's solo goal against Kilmarnock would have earned more plaudits had it been scored by a different team.

The winger sped past three defenders before firing home the winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory.

And Wright was irked by how he feels his side are perceived.

"Being St Johnstone, they seem to be concentrating more on how poor the defending was," Wright said.

"Maybe if it was a different colour shirt there would be more made of it. It is a great goal. You can look at the defending all day long but to do that goal on that surface, which isn't a great surface, was incredible.

"And the David Wotherspoon goal was another good goal, but again there seemed to be a lot of concentration on how poorly it was defended and not looking at the positives."

Wright has been in charge at McDiarmid Park since 2013

Despite working with modest resources, 53-year-old Wright has piloted the Perth side to three successive fourth-place finishes in the Scottish Premiership.

But the Northern Irishman insists his side are not being given the praise the deserve.

"It is the same old again," Wright added. "We don't get the credit. Apparently we bought fouls and made the most fouls in the game, and that's how we won the game.

"Listen, people rabbit on and they say things but at the end of the day we deserved to win the game.

"But I think there is a tendency to label us in a certain way. For 60 minutes we were very good with the ball. How they got back into the game is we gave away a stupid free-kick and Kris Boyd scored a great free-kick, and for 20 minutes they put long balls in the box which we dealt with - it was good defending.

"But if their players are going to make fouls what is the referee supposed to do? We don't buy fouls. But it is the same old. We win it because we are streetwise, not because we played well."