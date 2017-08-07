Rob Maclean: Dons man Ryan Christie will be a star of the Premiership season

Media playback is not supported on this device Ryan Christie helps Aberdeen to three points against Hamilton

Commentator Rob Maclean provides his take on another weekend of Scottish football action.

Flyin' Ryan already one to watch this season

Ryan Christie will be one of Scottish football's players of the season.

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes pulled off a great bit of business in getting the 22-year-old Celtic midfielder back to Pittodrie on an extended loan and he was outstanding in Sunday's 2-0 win at home to Hamilton Accies.

Dons fans are gutted about an early European exit, and they mourned the departure of wing wonders Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn, but they can lick their lips about the return for the season of Christie and their other attacking options.

Greg Stewart, Gary Mackay-Steven, Kenny McLean, Adam Rooney and Nicky Maynard will all be scrapping for places and Scott Wright, 20 on Tuesday, can be added to that list.

The winger is an exciting talent who's pushing for a place in what seems certain to be a highly entertaining team.

Welcome straight-talking from a Hearts head coach

Hearts fans must have welcomed the return of plain-speaking and passion this past weekend - even if their team's start to the season got no better.

Stand-in head coach Jon Daly blasted back at Brendan Rodgers after the Celtic manager suggested sacked Ian Cathro had been let down by Hearts' player recruitment.

Both were entitled to their opinions and it was refreshing to hear some fire-in-the-belly straight-talking from the Tynecastle team after so many incomprehensible interviews when Cathro was in the job.

Daly was effective as well, of course, in directing our attention away from an opening-day 4-1 defeat at Celtic Park, which followed an embarrassing League Cup exit.

But it was certainly an exercise in direct communication that did Hearts no harm.

Stunning start for returning Saints winger

It's always good to start compiling our goal of the season contenders on the opening weekend.

Especially when there's a strong storyline attached - and the start of Michael O'Halloran's second spell at St Johnstone had a 'Roy of the Rovers' ring to it.

The on-loan Rangers attacker was only 27 minutes off the bench at Kilmarnock when he drifted in off the wing, left three defenders clutching at fresh air and planted the ball in the bottom corner for a last-ditch Saints winner.

The returning hero had made an immediate impact with a special goal and the reunion of O'Halloran and the Perth team will work well for both.

He ends a miserable spell at Rangers and St Johnstone get a player who's fast, dynamic and happy to be back with his old team.

Ayr United boss Ian McCall is going places

Ian McCall won't be languishing in League One for long.

Either his hot Ayr will bounce straight back to the Championship, having won all five games so far this season and already rattled up a total of 20 goals, or a bigger club will come calling.

McCall's loyalty to his current employers is unquestionable. He appreciates the chance they took when they plucked him from the football wilderness two-and-a-half years ago and their introduction of a full-time set-up gives the Somerset Park side a strong chance of promotion.

But United's sparkling start to the campaign hasn't gone unnoticed and McCall's name will have entered a few notebooks ahead of the sacking season getting into full swing in a few months time.