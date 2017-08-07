Cammy Bell criticises Dundee United after 'for sale' sign before Kilmarnock move

Lee McCulloch says Cammy Bell must battle for a first-team place

Cammy Bell has criticised Dundee United for putting him up for sale via social media a day before the goalkeeper's move to Kilmarnock.

United said they were "open to offers" last week but a deal was then agreed to cut short the 30-year-old's contract.

"It just got a little bit messy and I wasn't best pleased," said Bell. "I was disappointed that it ended like that.

"But it's in the past now. I didn't leave with any bad blood. I had a great time there and enjoyed it."

Bell joined United last summer after ending a three-year spell with Rangers and was a near ever-present as they missed out on promotion to the top flight after a play-off defeat by Hamilton Academical.

But he was left kicking his heels at the start of this season after United boss Ray McKinnon signed Deniz Mehmet from Port Vale and Harry Lewis on loan from Southampton.

"I actually said to the club that I felt it had been handled poorly with the Twitter thing," said Bell, who was keen to return to the top flight and was the subject of an approach from Kilmarnock earlier this summer.

"I don't think anything should have come public from myself or from them.

"I'm still good friends with the manager. We shook hands when I left and I wished them all the best."

Jamie MacDonald is back as first choice at Rugby Park

Kilmarnock's interest in Bell had led to speculation about the future of Jamie MacDonald, who had found himself second choice last season to young on-loan Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

However, manager Lee McCulloch has already announced that he is staying loyal to MacDonald, although he could yet choose to use Bell in the League Cup, with the Ayrshire side visiting Celtic Park in the second round on Tuesday.

"I'll be perfectly honest and say I don't know if I'll be in the team, but I do know I will have to fight for my place," Bell said as he returned to the club where he started his career.

"Jamie is a very good goalkeeper and a great guy as well, and I know it's competition that brings the best out in people.

"When I was last here it took me a long time to dislodge Alan Combe, so it's nothing new to me. I just have to prove to the manager I'm good enough to play every week.

"I wouldn't have signed for the club if I didn't think I could become the number one.

"I know I'm not here just to be a number two and that's all I needed to hear."