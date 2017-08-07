Jamie Jones: Goalkeeper joins Wigan Athletic on a one-year contract

Jamie Jones
Jamie Jones played 36 of Stevenage's 46 League Two matches last season

Wigan Athletic have signed goalkeeper Jamie Jones on a one-year contract.

Jones, 28, joins the League One club having turned down the offer of a new deal at Stevenage, where he made 40 appearances last season.

The former Leyton Orient and Preston player will provide competition for Christian Walton, who is on a season-long loan from Brighton.

"Jamie is an excellent goalkeeper who is a natural shot-stopper and commands his area well," manager Paul Cook said.

