Lukasz Fabianski: Swansea pre-season preparations pleases goalkeeper

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski joined Swansea from Arsenal in May 2014

Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is backing their pre-season programme to help them avoid last term's troubles.

Paul Clement took over last January as manager, Swansea's third boss that season, with Swansea bottom of the Premier League and saw them to safety.

With Clement now having the off-season to work with the squad, Fabianski is expecting that to pay dividends.

"You can see everything is so well organised and so well prepared. We just have to do our jobs," Fabianski said.

"Obviously it helps when there is a clear idea about what sort of pre-season we're going to have.

"It makes it easier for us and the manager as well. He came in at a difficult time for this club and this pre-season will only help him improve this team."

An indication of what state the team is in came in last Saturday's final pre-season friendly against Sampdoria, with Swansea beating the Italian side 4-0.

"We're looking like we're in good shape. It was a really good test for us against a really good team, even though the result made it look easy," said Fabianski, 32.

Will Gylfi Sigurdsson be in Swansea or Everton colours come the start of the season?

"I think they put us under some pressure but we stuck to our game plan. We made mistakes but overall we can be pleased with the performance, with the way we looked as a team and with one week of prep we should be fully ready.

"There's always excitement because it's the start of a new season. It's another chance for us to build new history for the club, a new challenge.

"We all want to show that last season that's not us - we're much better. We finished the season in a strong way but we all want to have a better season than we did last year."

Swansea open their Premier League campaign on Saturday, 12 August away to Southampton, but there is doubt as to whether Gylfi Sigurdsson will still be at the Welsh club.

Everton have had a £40m bid rejected for the Iceland midfielder, 27, but it is thought the Merseysiders are close to meeting Swansea's £50m valuation.

"I don't think it's affecting us in a good or bad way - it's just part of the game, part of football," Fabianski added.

"In training he's putting in a lot of effort into it. He's a really hard-working guy. It's just a situation for the board.

"It's not up to us. We're just players, we have to focus on our jobs."