Ken Anderson: Bolton chairman hopes for Sports Shield financial resolution

Bolton Wanderers chairman Ken Anderson hopes an ongoing issue between Dean Holdsworth's Sports Shield BWFC group and its creditors can be resolved soon.

Sports Shield, which owns shares in the club, had a winding-up petition over an unpaid loan adjourned until 21 August.

BluMarble Ltd are seeking repayment of a £5m loan taken by Sports Shield to help buy the club in March 2016.

In a statement, Anderson said the club have "no control" over the issue and it is "not anything" to do with Wanderers.

Bolton said in March that an agreement had been reached for Anderson's Inner Circle Investments to take ownership of Sports Shield, the company fronted by ex-Bolton striker Holdsworth which purchased the club in partnership with Anderson.

However, in May, Anderson said Inner Circle Investments had acquired approximately 30% of Sports Shield to assist with resolving the matter with BluMarble, leaving Sports Shield with a 37.5% shareholding in the club.

Monday's winding-up hearing against Sports Shield was adjourned for a further 14 days to enable the English Football League to consider the proposals put to them by BluMarble's lawyers.

Anderson says he has expressed the club's preferred settlement option to the EFL, while BluMarble's counsel Matthew McGhee said an agreement had been reached in principle but was still awaiting approval from the league.

The EFL were contacted by BBC Sport but have declined to comment on the matter.

Bolton, who began their Championship season with a 3-2 home defeat by Leeds United on Sunday, have been under a transfer embargo since December 2015.