Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United full-back joins Leeds on loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made seven appearances for Wolves

Leeds United have signed Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who has made 14 appearances for the Premier League side, spent time on loan with Wolves in 2016-17.

He could make his debut for Leeds in Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round tie against Port Vale.

Thomas Christiansen's men started the Championship season with a 3-2 win at Bolton on Sunday.

