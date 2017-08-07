Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United full-back joins Leeds on loan
Leeds United have signed Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal.
The 20-year-old, who has made 14 appearances for the Premier League side, spent time on loan with Wolves in 2016-17.
He could make his debut for Leeds in Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round tie against Port Vale.
Thomas Christiansen's men started the Championship season with a 3-2 win at Bolton on Sunday.
