Cameron Borthwick-Jackson: Manchester United full-back joins Leeds on loan

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson made seven appearances for Wolves

Leeds United have signed Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old, who has made 14 appearances for the Premier League side, spent time on loan with Wolves in 2016-17.

He could make his debut for Leeds in Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round tie against Port Vale.

Thomas Christiansen's men started the Championship season with a 3-2 win at Bolton on Sunday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired