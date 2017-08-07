Steve McLaren: Former Derby & England manager shortlisted for Hearts job

Steve McLaren managed Newcastle United between 2015 and 2016, in between stints in charge of Derby County

Former Newcastle United, Derby County and England manager Steve McLaren is on the shortlist to become the next Hearts head coach, BBC Scotland understands.

It follows the sacking of rookie boss Ian Cathro, whose Tynecastle reign ended after Hearts' League Cup exit.

McLaren, 56, has not managed since March, when he was dismissed by Derby for the second time.

He has registered interest in the role, and will be on the club's final shortlist, to be compiled this week.

McLaren had been at the helm for 26 Championship games during his second spell at Pride Park, winning 12 and losing eight.

The former midfielder was an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United between 1999 and 2001, and served two spells under England manager Sven Goran Eriksson, while in charge of Middlesborough, whom he led to their only major trophy - the 2004 League Cup.

He became England boss in 2006, but endured a disappointing 18-month spell at the helm before he was sacked following the national team's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

McLaren has also managed in the Dutch and German top flights, guiding FC Twente to their maiden Eredivisie championship in 2010, becoming the first English coach to win a major European league title since Sir Bobby Robson with Porto in 1996.