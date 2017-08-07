Carl Ikeme: Wolves goalkeeper grateful for support after leukaemia diagnosis

Wolves support for Carl Ikeme
Wolves fans held up cards spelling Carl Ikeme's name before Saturday's win over Middlesbrough

Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has thanked fans and colleagues for their "incredible" support since he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July.

The Nigeria international, 31, is undergoing chemotherapy.

"The support you've shown me has been incredible," said Ikeme in a video message played at Molineux before Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

"It's really helped me get through these first few weeks and will help me get through the rest of my treatment."

Wolves supporters held cards spelling Ikeme's name before kick-off, Wanderers players wore special T-shirts during their warm-up and the cover of the match programme - designed by ex-Wolves captain Jody Craddock - featured images of the goalkeeper.

Several events raising funds for Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia have been staged since Ikeme's diagnosis, including a 24-hour penalty shoot-out and a sponsored walk before Saturday's game.

The season opener also gave Middlesbrough the chance to show their support for Boro academy player Anthony Renton, who was also diagnosed with leukaemia in July.

Football's support for #TeamKemes

Carl Ikeme: Fans' leukaemia charity fundraiser for Wolves star
John Ruddy
Wolves players wore special shirts in the warm-up before their win over Middlesbrough
Adam Forshaw
Like Wolves, Middlesbrough players warmed up in special shirts in support of academy player Anthony Renton
Middlesbrough fans
Middlesbrough fans created a banner of their own to support Anthony Renton and Carl Ikeme
Gabby Agbonlahor
Gabby Agbonlahor held aloft a t-shirt supporting Ikeme after scoring for Aston Villa against Hull on Saturday
Carl Ikeme
Carl Ikeme has played more than 200 games for Wolves since his debut in 2005

