Tyler Denton: Port Vale complete season-long loan move for Leeds United left-back

From the section

Tyler Denton was part of the Leeds side knocked out of the FA Cup by Sutton last season.

League Two Port Vale have signed Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has played three times for Leeds, scoring the winner on his debut against Luton Town in the EFL Cup last season.

He signed a new three-year contract at Elland Road in 2016-17.

Leeds, who have signed Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan, have the option to recall Denton in January.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.