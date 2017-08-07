Tyler Denton: Port Vale complete season-long loan move for Leeds United left-back

Tyler Denton
Tyler Denton was part of the Leeds side knocked out of the FA Cup by Sutton last season.

League Two Port Vale have signed Leeds United left-back Tyler Denton on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has played three times for Leeds, scoring the winner on his debut against Luton Town in the EFL Cup last season.

He signed a new three-year contract at Elland Road in 2016-17.

Leeds, who have signed Manchester United left-back Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season-long loan, have the option to recall Denton in January.

