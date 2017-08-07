Marco Stiepermann: Norwich City sign VfL Bochum midfielder on three-year deal

From the section

Marco Stiepermann made seven appearances in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund

Championship club Norwich City have signed VfL Bochum midfielder Marco Stiepermann for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old, a graduate of Borussia Dortmund's academy, has signed a three-year contract at Carrow Road.

"Marco is an all-rounder and a creative guy," head coach Daniel Farke told Norwich's official website.

"He started his career as a number 10 but last season played as a holding midfielder and in the left full-back position a lot."

Farke added: "He will give us many options and is at a good age so that will help us to be more flexible."

