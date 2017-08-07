Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol charged by Uefa over crowd trouble in Europe League

Apollon Limassol fans set off flares at AEK Arena in Larnaca

European football's governing body has opened disciplinary proceedings against Aberdeen and Apollon Limassol following crowd trouble at their Europa Cup tie.

Aberdeen lost Thursday's third qualifying round second leg 2-0 in Cyprus, exiting 3-2 on aggregate.

The Dons have been charged with crowd disturbances and having no stewards travelling with their support, in contravention of Uefa regulations.

A Uefa disciplinary panel will hear the case on 17 August.

Apollon, who will face Midtjylland of Denmark in the first leg of their play-off round tie later that day, have been charged with improper conduct by their team and with the setting off of fireworks and throwing of objects by their fans.

The Cypriot club had used the AEK Arena in Larnaca for the tie against Aberdeen as their Tsirio Stadium is being redeveloped.

Aberdeen have declined to comment.