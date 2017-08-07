Sean Morrison: Bluebirds skipper turned down Wednesday move

Sean Morrison's career started at Swindon Town

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison has confirmed he rejected a bid to leave the club for Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

The 26-year-old defender signed a new contract last month to keep him at the Cardiff City Stadium until 2020.

The Bluebirds rejected a bid from Wednesday for him in June believed to be in the region of £3m.

"As soon as the bid came in I spoke to the gaffer and we put it to bed straight away," Morrison confirmed.

"I explained to him that I wanted to stay, and that was the end of it basically.

"The main goal is to get back to the Premier League this season, and if I can do that leading the team it will be the highlight of my career so far."

Morrison played in the 1-0 win at Burton Albion on Saturday, where Kenneth Zohore scored a late winner for Cardiff.

The Danish forward, who was top scorer for the Bluebirds last season with 12 goals, has been linked with moves to Brighton and Hull.

However, Morrison has joined boss Neil Warnock is stating how crucial Zohore is to Cardiff's hopes.

"It's vitally important he stays. Ken during the second part of last season was unplayable at times," Morrison explained.

"We know if we can get him in that form, he will tear defences apart this season.

"He's a player I'm sure 99% of the Championship defenders don't want to play against. If we keep him fit I'm sure he'll surpass 12 goals by a county mile."