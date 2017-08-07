Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Hibs, Ross County, Astana, Cathro, Bitton, Simunovic

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Manager Brendan Rodgers has hinted he is unlikely to field Jozo Simunovic on Kilmarnock's plastic pitch later this month despite him being Celtic's only fit centre-half as the Croat was sidelined with a knee injury for nine months after his arrival in Glasgow.(Daily Record)

Nir Bitton, the Israel midfielder who has been used as an emergency central defender, has insisted he will never push for a move out of Celtic and will fight for his future at the club despite suitors from around Europe considering a move after he fell out of favour last season. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes Nir Bitton is "perfect" for his new role as a central defender after the 25-year-old took over from the injured Erik Sviatchenko in the first half of Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League qualifying win over Rosenborg.(The National)

Astana captain Dmitri Shomko says he is seeking revenge against Celtic for the Kazakhstan side's defeat a year ago, when Brendan Rodgers' side won 3-2 on aggregate after a tense second leg in Glasgow. (Daily Record)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum has revealed that sacked head coach Ian Cathro's philosophies have already been ditched by interim boss Jon Daly, who adopted a more direct 4-1-4-1 formation in Saturday's 4-1 defeat away to champions Celtic.(Daily Record)

Cameroon midfielder Arnaud Djoum says former head coach Ian Cathro left Hearts without speaking to the players who cost him his job and is convinced the methods of caretaker boss Jon Daly are far more effective for the Scottish Premiership (Scottish Sun)

Andy Halliday, the Rangers midfielder sent on loan to Gabala after falling out of favour at Ibrox, remains a fan of the club and was spotted cheering on his old team-mates in an Azerbaijan supporters club.(Daily Record)

Graham Dorrans, the Scotland midfielder who scored twice on his Rangers debut as they beat Motherwell on Sunday, revealed that his name on his original shirt for the match against Motherwell was spelled wrongly, with the club's official Twitter account showing a jersey in the Fir Park dressing room bearing the name Doorans. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes believes that teenager Scott Wright's performance against Hamilton Accies suggests he is successor to wingers Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes, who both left Pittodrie this summer.(The Scotsman)

Hibernian striker Simon Murray says he is grateful for the schooling he receiving playing in the junior ranks with Downfield, Tayport and Dundee Violet after scoring in his side's return to the Scottish top flight against Partick Thistle. (The Scotsman)

Ross County forward Michael Gardyne says he and a group of his Ross County team-mates are feeling the benefit of early-morning yoga lessons before training.(Scottish Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scottish Rugby's plans for a "Super Six" format of semi-professional clubs in its domestic league could eventually lead to the country having a third Pro14 team.(The Herald)