BBC Sport - Watch Michael O'Halloran's 'goal of the season contender'

Saints' O'Halloran nets stunning strike

Michael O'Halloran's brilliant solo goal snatches victory for St Johnstone over Kilmarnock on the Scottish Premiership's opening day. It's a strike Saints boss Tommy Wright has already earmarked as a goal-of-the-season contender.

Commentary from Rob Maclean. Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Saints' O'Halloran nets stunning strike

Video

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Video

Cram and Johnson go head-to-head over Gatlin 'the villain'

Video

'Well caught, Jonny!' - Bairstow catches huge Moeen six

Video

Highlights: Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Community Shield

Video

Johnson-Thompson fifth after long jump & javelin

Video

Watch: 'Downcast' Root misses out on half-century

Video

Kirui wins marathon as GB's Hawkins comes fourth

Video

Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Video

South Africa strike early to dismiss Cook

Video

Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race

Video

Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired