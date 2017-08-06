BBC Sport - Watch Michael O'Halloran's 'goal of the season contender'
Saints' O'Halloran nets stunning strike
- From the section Football
Michael O'Halloran's brilliant solo goal snatches victory for St Johnstone over Kilmarnock on the Scottish Premiership's opening day. It's a strike Saints boss Tommy Wright has already earmarked as a goal-of-the-season contender.
Commentary from Rob Maclean. Available to UK users only.
