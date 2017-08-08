Motherwell: Fir Park club release striker Jacob Blyth

Jacob Blyth suffered a range of injury problems while at Fir Park

Motherwell have released English striker Jacob Blyth after the two parties agreed to split by mutual consent.

Blyth, 24, had made just nine appearances for the Fir Park club.

Last month manager Stephen Robinson said the club were conducting an internal probe following newspaper allegations over the player's behaviour on holiday.

The club refused to comment on whether that was a factor in his departure.

Blyth made the move to Lanarkshire last summer after being released by Leicester City, having failed to make the breakthrough at the English Premier League side.

His suffered a range of injuries last season, with an Achilles problem at the beginning of the campaign followed by thigh and ankle complaints.

He had been ruled out for four to six months after undergoing an operation in July to repair a foot injury.