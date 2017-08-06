Motherwell 1-2 Rangers: Graham Dorrans revels in 'dream' competitive debut

Dorrans (left) was praised by his manager but Josh Windass received a warning

Graham Dorrans hailed a "dream" start to his Rangers career after marking his competitive debut with a brace of goals in their 2-1 win at Motherwell.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who arrived at Ibrox from Norwich last month, scored in the fourth minute and then dispatched a second-half penalty.

"It was great for me personally, it's something I've always dreamed off since I was a kid," he told Rangers TV.

"The goals were nice but it was more important to get the three points."

Dorrans revealed that Josh Windass, who impressed with several surging runs forward and twice hit the woodwork, wanted to take the second-half penalty awarded after Louis Moult elbowed Fabio Cardoso in the neck.

"Josh wanted to take it, but [Rangers assistant coach] Helder (Baptista) spoke to me before the game and said I was to take it, so I wasn't going to let him have it," he added.

"It was a difficult game for us but we managed to hang on in the end. We controlled the game in the first half, we played some good stuff.

Caixinha was happy with victory but not all aspects of Rangers' performance

"We spoke before the game that it was important to get off to a good start. I thought we did that in the game as well. We played really well in the first half without finding that killer pass in the final third. But we're a new team, I'm sure that'll come."

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha praised Dorrans, a boyhood fan of the club, for the start to his Ibrox career.

"I am really happy for him," said the Portuguese. "He is really a Rangers supporter and is really passionate about the club, so I'm really happy that his debut could give us the two goals that lead us to take three points back home."

Despite Windass' lively forays down the left flank, Caixinha warned the former Accrington Stanley playmaker that he must not neglect his defensive responsibilities.

"Normally people only see the game on the brighter side," Caixinha said. "Did you see who didn't get on the wall when we conceded the equaliser? Did you see who lost the ball in the second half and we almost got caught on transition?

"Josh is a player who needs to have more confidence - and they all have that - but he needs to learn with the process. It is not only about the bright things. You have to be switched on all the time."

Those reservations aside, Caixinha said his main objective had been met.

"Winning was the only goal coming here and the boys did it so I need to be happy with that," he added. "Now we have just 37 more finals."

Steve Robinson knows his side must be more clinical

While Rangers registered a sixth successive top-flight victory at Fir Park, Motherwell - who had the worst home record of any Premiership side last season - extended a winless league run against Rangers to 38 matches stretching back to 2002.

"We created a lot of chances and if you don't take them against teams like Rangers, then you are not going to win football matches," manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland.

"Those Ryan Bowman and Alex Fisher chances have to go in if you are going to win against top teams. That is the disappointment for us but there were a lot of positives to take out of it.

"We made it difficult for them today but I am not happy with just making it difficult for them and still losing the game. I am frustrated because I know we should have got a lot more out of the game."