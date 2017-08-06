BBC Sport - Community Shield 2017: Arsenal beat Chelsea after penalty shootout - highlights
Highlights: Arsenal beat Chelsea to win Community Shield
- From the section Football
Watch highlights as Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield at Wembley.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal beat 10-man Chelsea on penalties to win Community Shield
