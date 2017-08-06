BBC Sport - Community Shield 2017: Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss for Chelsea

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Arsenal win the Community Shield on penalties with Olivier Giroud sealing victory from the spot, after misses by Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata for Chelsea.

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (4-1 on penalties)

