BBC Sport - Community Shield 2017: Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss for Chelsea
Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss
- From the section Football
Arsenal win the Community Shield on penalties with Olivier Giroud sealing victory from the spot, after misses by Thibaut Courtois and Alvaro Morata for Chelsea.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea (4-1 on penalties)
