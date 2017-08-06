BBC Sport - Community Shield 2017: Sead Kolasinac scores on his debut for Arsenal to level tie
Kolasinac scores equaliser on Arsenal debut
Football
Sead Kolasinac scores the equaliser for Arsenal on his debut in the Community Shield, shortly after Pedro was sent off for Chelsea.
