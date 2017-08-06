BBC Sport - Community Shield 2017: Sead Kolasinac scores on his debut for Arsenal to level tie

Kolasinac scores equaliser on Arsenal debut

Sead Kolasinac scores the equaliser for Arsenal on his debut in the Community Shield, shortly after Pedro was sent off for Chelsea.

MORE: Follow live text, radio and in-play highlights from Wembley

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Kolasinac scores equaliser on Arsenal debut

Video

Arsenal win on penalties after Courtois & Morata miss

Video

Moses gives Chelsea lead against Arsenal

Video

Johnson-Thompson fifth after long jump & javelin

Video

Watch: 'Downcast' Root misses out on half-century

Video

Kirui wins marathon as GB's Hawkins comes fourth

Video

Watch: Gatlin stuns world by beating Bolt

Video

Sand angels, friendship goals and day two funnies

Video

South Africa strike early to dismiss Cook

Video

Bolt 'sad' not to deliver in final 100m race

Video

Highlights: Bairstow & Anderson put England in control

Video

'Spectacular' Stokes catch removes Rabada

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

People on an athletics track

Team Personal Best: Springfield Running Group
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired