BBC Sport - Women's Euro 2017 final highlights: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark
Highlights: Netherlands win Euro 2017
- From the section Women's Football
The Netherlands win their first major women's international tournament after a thrilling 4-2 victory over Denmark in the Euro 2017 final on home soil.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands 4-2 Denmark
Watch more coverage of Women's Euro 2017 on Channel 4.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired