Tammy Abraham: Leroy Fer tips on-loan striker for Swansea success

Tammy Abraham is congratulated by his Swansea team-mates during the 4-0 win over Sampdoria

Striker Tammy Abraham will be a success at Swansea, says team-mate Leroy Fer.

The Chelsea striker, 19, has joined on a season-long loan and scored three goals in pre-season, having not played in Swansea's opening two friendlies.

Swans' top scorer last season, Fernando Llorente, is set to miss the opening game at Southampton on 12 August, with a broken arm, so Abraham could start.

"He is a real talent, he is only 19 years old but he looks so mature already," Dutch midfielder Fer said.

"He is big but he is very quick with his feet and very sharp in front of goal.

"He is a very good player for us and hopefully he can be as important for us throughout the season as he has been during pre-season.

"He is hungry and desperate to score goals and that is exactly what we need, someone with that hunger."

Leroy Fer joined Swansea from QPR in July 2016, having played for them on loan the previous season

Abraham, who scored for England in the semi-final of the Euro Under-21 Championship this summer, and Fer were both on target as Swansea romped to a 4-0 win over Sampdoria on Saturday in their final pre-season game.

Despite leaving the pitch early - which Swansea boss Paul Clement said was "more a precaution than anything" - Abraham and Fer are likely to start against Saints next weekend, although Fer is taking nothing for granted.

"We have other good strikers too; Jordan Ayew and Fernando Llorente were really important for us last year," Fer added.

"We have got different strikers with their own abilities which can only be good for the team.

"Tammy is quicker than Fernando, but Fernando plays the game and scores his goals in a different way.

"Tammy is quick, strong in the air and good with his feet, he is a real outlet in terms of playing balls in behind the defence.

"Someone who can do that always helps the team and we hope he carries on doing these same things during the season"